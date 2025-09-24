Manny Machado Still Thinks Padres Can Overtake Dodgers to Win NL West
There's nothing wrong with a little optimism.
At least, that's how San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado feels. The 33-year-old is confident in the Padres' ability to climb out of the second place spot they've grown so comfortable in and overtake the Dodgers to win the NL West.
Ahead of the Padres' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, Machado was asked about the likelihood of the Padres, a projected No. 5 seed, traveling to Chicago to face the projected No. 4 seed Cubs.
The Cubs hold a 1.5-game lead over the Padres for the top Wild Card spot and the Padres are sitting on a 5.5-game cushion over the New York Mets, making the Padres traveling to Chicago a very feasible playoff scenario.
Machado still has his eyes set on winning the Padres' first division title in nearly 20 years.
"You're way far ahead of me, " Machado said recently on playing in Chicago. "I'm still trying to win this division, we've still got a chance. Hopefully we'll be hosting."
It doesn't matter to Machado that the Dodgers have a 1.5-game lead on the Padres with only four games left in the regular season and that the Padres' chances of winning the division are set at just 6 percent. However, if the Dodgers slip up, Machado's bold prediction could come true. Perhaps the slide has started, as the Dodgers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night, narrowing the division race with the Padres.
"I love that. I love that you have your doubts. I love doubters, I've dealt with that my entire career," Machado said.
Machado has dealt with his fair share of doubters this season, batting just .192/.224/.411 in September. It's the worse month of the season for Machado, who took a serious downturn after July, batting just .222/.294/.296 after a solid start to his 2025 season.
Over the past six games, Machado has performed marginally better, going 6-for-26 and a home run, but the 2025 All-Star starter must play better in the postseason if the Padres want to get past Chicago — or whoever they play in the opening round of the playoffs.
