Padres All-Star Accomplishes Insane Feat Not Done In Nearly 40 Years
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon reached 13 wins on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, which is the most by any relief pitcher since 1986.
The last bullpen arms to have a win total of that many games were Roger McDowell and Mark Eichorn, who each had 14.
Morejon established himself in the Friars' bullpen in 2024, making 60 appearances and posting a 2.83 ERA through 63.2 innings. He has been even better in 2025, and has a 2.04 ERA through his 72 outings this season. He made his first All-Star game this season, and was one of three Padres relievers to go to Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic.
The southpaw's teammates have also taken notice of Morejon's spectacular efforts this season.
“I told him when he got it he deserved it more than anyone,” Jason Adam — who also made his first All-Star Game this season — said of Morejon's All-Star selection.“He’s been, in my opinion, the best — maybe (Red Sox All-Star Aroldis) Chapman, but like, outside of that — the best lefty in all of baseball.”
Morejon's 2.04 ERA is the third-lowest among qualified left-handed relievers this season, behind Chapman and the Chicago Cubs' Caleb Thielbar.
The 26-year-old left-hander has helped take on the workload left by Adam, who landed on the injured list with a quadriceps injury in early September. Adam finished his 2025 campaign with a 1.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 65.1 innings.
The Padres will hope Morejon can continue to produce results for the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason, as they need them now more than ever. They are two wins away from clinching a spot in the playoffs for the second straight season, but are heading into a series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in baseball with six games left to play.
They begin their series against the Brewers and a six-game homestand on Monday and will look to officially clinch a playoff spot with five games left. Ace Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the series opener, which begins at 6:40 p.m. PT.
