Mike Shildt Calls This 'Best Era of Padres Baseball'
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt called believes the Padres are in the best period in the franchise's history.
The Friars clinched a spot in the postseason against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, making their way into October for the second consecutive year. The Padres haven't made it to the playoffs in consecutive years since 2005-06.
“We're in — I think right in the beginning of — the best era of Padres baseball,” said Shildt.
The Padres have maintained a winning record every season since 2020, and are beginning to put together a core which will keep them competitive for a long time.
They have right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. locked down for the next nine seasons, and he has been the most productive player in a lineup full of stars despite several slumps throughout 2025. Tatis had an .814 OPS — leading the team — and reached 20 home runs for the fourth season in a row.
Jackson Merrill is another exciting player for the Padres, as they made sure to extend him through 2035 after his breakout rookie season in 2024. Merrill made the All-Star game as a rookie last season, and earned a Silver Slugger for his efforts. He placed second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes.
Merrill hasn't had quite as successful of a year in 2025, though he caught fire in September. The 22-year-old hit seven home runs and an OPS just shy of .950 over the course of the last month.
With their two young cornerstones surrounded by several-time All-Stars such as Luis Arraez, Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth, as well as their elite bullpen consisting of four All-Stars, the Padres are in a prime position to make some noise for many years to come.
The Padres will look to start their dynasty in 2025, as they look to shake things up in the postseason. Their first series of the postseason comes against the Chicago Cubs on the road. They will get a day of rest Monday before the first game of the series, which begins Tuesday at 12:08 p.m. PT.
