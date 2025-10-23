Mike Shildt Reveals He Isn't Receiving the Money That Was Left on His Contract
Now that the World Series has been set, as the Padres' NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays, the Padres are deep in their search for a new manager who can earn them a trip of their own to the Fall Classic.
While over a week has passed since Padres manager Mike Shildt announced his retirement, some are still processing the shock of the sudden absence of a beloved manager. Citing deteriorating health and the stress of the high-profile job, Shildt told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune that he was walking away from the Padres without an agreement to receive any remaining money on his contract.
"He said he would be paid through the end of this month as per the terms of the three-year contract extension he received last offseason," Acee wrote. "That, Shildt said, would be the extent of what he would receive in a deal that multiple team sources said paid him at least $2 million annually."
While being a manager for a Major League Baseball team is certainly a lucrative career path, Shildt told Acee that he was never motivated by the financial aspect of the job.
"I've been so darn blessed to make the money I've made in the game," Shildt said. "But, gosh, I got to tell you, man. I have never been motivated by money."
Shildt began his career in St. Louis, where he served as a scout and manager in the minor leagues before joining the coaching staff in 2017. His first managerial role came in the middle of the 2018 season, when the Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny.
After parting ways with the Cardinals, Shildt joined the Padres in a player development role before being named manager after Bob Melvin's departure to San Fransisco in 2023.
Shildt will be paid through the end of October and, while his exact contract details are unknown, industry insiders said he is walking away from at least $4 million by retiring with two years left on his contract.
Both Shildt and the Padres have denied any suggestions that the decision was made by anyone other than Shildt and Acee reported that the 57-year-old "sounds genuinely and overwhelmingly relieved by his decision to leave."
