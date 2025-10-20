Dylan Cease Linked to 3 Teams in Free Agency, And None Are the Padres
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease is set to enter free agency in the offseason, and it is becoming increasingly clear the Padres aren't looking to bring back the right-hander during free agency.
The Padres shopped Cease around at the trade deadline, reportedly having him headline a package for Boston Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran, and likely weren't impressed with his high ERA in 2025.
FanSided's Robert Murray believes three teams are best fit to bring in Cease: The Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.
"Cease’s free agency may not be as interesting as his trade deadline – many thought he was going to be traded to the Houston Astros – but it might not be far off," wrote Murray. "He posted a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts with 215 strikeouts, topping 200+ strikeouts for the fifth straight season. I expect him to be paid like a frontline starter, and I can’t see that payday coming from the San Diego Padres."
Each of the three teams are losing key pitchers in free agency, and could use a player like Cease to replace their stars.
The Phillies will lose Ranger Suarez in the offseason, who posted a 3.20 ERA through 26 starts this regular season. His ERA was the lowest of his career in a season with at least 20 starts, and he was a key piece of a strong Phillies rotation.
The Astros are also losing one of the better starters in the free agency class, Framber Valdez. Valdez led MLB with two complete games in 2025, and posted a sub-4.00 ERA for the sixth straight year. Outside of Valdez and ace Hunter Brown, the Astros' rotation is rather thin, so a star like Cease could do them plenty of good.
As for the Blue Jays, the starter they're set to lose is far less consequential than the other two teams. The Blue Jays will lose 40-year-old Max Scherzer in the offseason after a fairly underwhelming 2025 season. The veteran right-hander made 17 starts in 2025, posting a 5.19 ERA for Toronto.
The Blue Jays didn't have an amazing rotation in 2025, but the promise 21-year-old Trey Yesavage has shown during the postseason has given them something to look forward to. The addition of Cease to the rotation could turn a good rotation into a great rotation.
Cease won't be cheap for any of these teams, though, as Spotrac values him at a six-year, $158 million contract. The Padres definitely can't afford him — their 2026 payroll is the fourth highest in baseball at time of writing — and will need to pursue starting options elsewhere in order to rebuild their rotation.
