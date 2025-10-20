Padres Receive Bleak Outlook on Future After Another Disappointing Postseason
ESPN's David Schoenfield had a harsh prediction for the San Diego Padres following their loss to the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series this season.
Schoenfield believes 2025 was the Padres' last chance to make a deep postseason run, and thinks their future will only go downhill from here.
More news: Former Padres Superstar In Awe of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Amid Postseason Dominance
"Never say never, but the future path to continued success for the Padres is littered with mega-contract-sized potholes," Schoenfield wrote. "First, in the immediate future, they'll have to address their starting rotation with Michael King, Dylan Cease and Nestor Cortes heading to free agency. The problem: The farm system is weak and the payroll more bloated than two servings of the 'Cardiff crack' nachos at Petco Park."
The Padres were the trade deadline's biggest buyers, and they shipped out a long list of prospects to aid their playoff push this year. Now, on the verge of losing three players, they're feeling the effects of their actions. Joe Musgrove's return from Tommy John surgery will aid the Padres' rotation, but bringing in two more starters may be an issue given the Padres' payroll situation.
More news: Padres' Michael King Predicted to End Free Agency With $90 Million Deal
"Next up, the contracts: Manny Machado made $17.1 million this season but his salary jumps up to $39 million in 2027 -- and his contract runs through 2033; Xander Bogaerts, at $25 million a year and coming off an 11-homer season, is signed through 2033; Fernando Tatis Jr.'s salary eventually jumps from $20.7 million in 2025 to $35.7 million in 2029," wrote Schoenfield. "Joe Musgrove (two more seasons) and Yu Darvish (three more) are still under contract. The Padres are getting older and more expensive. Maybe they'll try to stretch it one more year behind their bullpen, but the bottom here -- when it arrives -- might not be pretty."
More news: Padres Fans Will Love Latest Dylan Cease Update From Insider
The Padres' payroll is set to climb to nearly $195 million in 2026, which ranks them fourth in MLB behind the Dodgers, Mets and Braves. The Padres have plenty more to address during the offseason, and will definitely need to shed some space on their payroll in order to remain competitive beyond 2025.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.