MLB Insider Shuts Down Padres’ Rumored Trade for 3-Time All-Star Slugger
Contradicting a report late Tuesday that the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves were in discussions about a trade for three-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna, both Mark Bowman of MLB.com and Robert Murray of FanSided.com reported Wednesday that this was a false rumor.
The original post from Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital claimed the Braves would potentially receive minor league pitchers Francis Peña and Ryan Bergert from San Diego.
"That report is not true," Murray said on The Baseball Insiders. "I’ve gotten denials across the board on that. Reports say the talks are intensifying. That specific package is absolutely not true."
"The Padres are looking for pitching," Murray continued. "They’re looking for lots of different things. That one (for Ozuna) is not percolating at this point.”
Adding dirt to the embers, Bowman wrote on Twitter/X: "According to my sources, the Braves and Padres haven't had any discussions of any kind about Marcell Ozuna."
Even if untrue, the framework of the trade is sensible. Ozuna would fill the Padres' need for a corner outfielder/designated hitter to complement Gavin Sheets. The Braves are unlikely to pick up the $16 million option on Ozuna's contract for 2026 — or make up lost ground in the National League postseason race. He's among the most likely players to be traded this month.
Ozuna might not be the only player leaving Atlanta soon. At 44-56, the Braves are among the most likely sellers in MLB as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.
Ozuna, 34, is slashing .235/.361/.390 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. Last year, Ozuna played in all 162 games and slashed .302/.378/.546 with 39 home runs and 104 RBIs. He made his third career All-Star team and finished fourth in NL MVP voting after the season.
If not the Padres, Ozuna will get a chance to help some contending team who believes he can return to his 2024 form with a change of scenery.
The Padres are 55-47, in control of an NL Wild Card berth and four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
While their playoff chances are strong, their roster has some glaring weaknesses. Left field is an abyss. Catcher is long on experienced game-callers, blockers, and framers, and short on offense.
How the Padres address those needs to remain to be seen. Ozuna isn't the worst option on the market, but it sounds like he isn't packing his bags for San Diego — at least, not yet.
