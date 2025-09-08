MLB Insider Skeptical of Padres Winning World Series For One Big Reason
ESPN's David Schoenfield doesn't believe the San Diego Padres have what it takes to win the World Series in 2025, citing their lack of consistent offense as their downfall.
The Padres have been inconsistent in generating offense over the past few weeks, and have little time to correct themselves before October comes. They kicked off August with a four-game losing streak — scoring three or less runs in three of those four games — and were shut out by the Colorado Rockies, who have allowed more than 100 more runs than the next closest team in MLB.
The Padres have the second fewest home runs in MLB, and are bottom 10 in runs scored.
"...it seems fair to knock the Padres as well, given that Milwaukee has scored a lot more runs than San Diego," wrote Schoenfield. "Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. are big names but have combined for just 43 home runs. And dare we remind you what happened against the Dodgers in last year's NLDS, when the Padres were shut out in the final two games.
"The Padres' offense is better than it was before the deadline, and they will try to ride their bullpen to a championship -- although losing Jason Adam is a big blow -- but I'm skeptical they can produce enough offense over three or four rounds of the postseason unless Machado and Tatis rise to the occasion."
Despite the Padres lack of offense, they are still making noise in the NL West, and are on the verge of dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers — who Schoenfield predicted could win the whole thing — in the division.
The Dodgers have won the division every season since 2013 except for one. The Padres, on the contrary, haven't taken the NL West since 2006, though have a great opportunity to do so given the Dodgers' recent skid.
The Padres turned their series against the Rockies after their loss, and put up 18 runs across the final two games of the series. They'll look to build on their two-game win streak against the Cincinnati Reds in a series which begins Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
