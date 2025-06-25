Nationals Manager Pours Salt Into Padres' Wound After James Wood, CJ Abrams Dominance
The San Diego Padres are playing against their former top prospects C.J. Abrams, James Wood, and MacKenzie Gore in San Diego's series against the Washington Nationals.
The Padres sent those three along with Luke Voit, Robert Hassell III, and Jarlin Susana in the blockbuster trade for outfielder Juan Soto.
It was a hyper-aggressive move from president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, who wanted to help the team contend immediately.
The deal was mainly praised league-wide for adding one of the best players in baseball, but as the years have passed, the trade has aged poorly.
Abrams and Wood are breaking out this season as legitimately good, young players who are forming the Nationals' core for the future.
During Monday's game at Petco Park, Wood and Abrams combined for six hits and six runs scored. Wood hit a home run in the eighth inning that closed out the win for Washington.
The Nationals' social media account posted a jab aimed at the Padres over the trade.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez also rubbed salt in the Padres' wound.
“Sorry about it,” Martinez said. “They’re a Nat, right? I mean, that’s how the game goes. They got a pretty good player in the trade.
"We got really good players in the trade. So it worked out for us. I mean, these guys are the cornerstones of our organization right now. They’re young. They’re full of energy. As you can see, they love to play the game.”
Gore, who is one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, starts Wednesday for the Nationals.
All three of those players are in their mid-to-early 20s, not even in their athletic prime, yet they are all providing major contributions that the Padres could use now.
Soto, the player who was acquired for that trio, spent the past season in New York with the Yankees and is now set to finish his career with the Mets.
Soto only played one full season with the Padres since he was acquired at the deadline during the 2022 season.
He did make the Padres serious contenders and gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money.
The Padres still have Dylan Cease and Michael King, two high-caliber starting pitchers who came to San Diego as a result of trading Soto to the Yankees.
Unfortunately, they are both set to hit free agency, and the Padres can only realistically keep one of them.
In baseball history, the Soto trade will go down as a mistake, especially if Wood and Abrams continue to develop. However, it is hard to question Preller's process.
He made a move for a future Hall of Fame outfielder, and few baseball executives can say they wouldn't do the same.
It was a big swing from Preller, which resulted in a massive miss, leaving the Padres looking at their former prospects shining before their eyes.
