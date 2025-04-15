Padres Accomplish Insane Feat Not Done Since 1876, The First Year of MLB
The San Diego Padres have had a dominant start to kick off the 2025 campaign.
In fact, the kind of dominance the Friars have displayed hasn't been witnessed in Major League Baseball since the creation of the storied league.
In the first nine home games of the season, the Padres threw five shutouts and allowed 11 runs. During Sunday's home win against the Colorado Rockies, the Friars added another shutout — Michael King's first career complete game — and scored six on the way to extending their perfect home streak to 10.
The only other team in MLB history to have five shutouts over their first nine home games was the St. Louis Brown Stockings in 1876, per OptaSTATS.
It was also the 34th time since 1901 that a team shut out their opponent for an entire three-plus game series. This feat hadn't occurred since the 2017 season.
San Diego is now 13-3 on the year and sits alone at the top of the baseball world. No other team has more than 11 wins.
As much as San Diego's electric offense rightfully gets credit with their league-leading batting average of .283, the Padres' pitching has been on another level in 2025.
The Friars have the second-lowest combined ERA this season at 2.30 and have allowed the lowest number of hits in MLB so far.
King has been instrumental this season, leading the starting pitching dominance with a 2.42 ERA, 24 strikeouts to just eight walks, and a 3-0 record in four starts.
Newly-acquired Nick Pivetta is also showing his value early with a 1.59 ERA over his three starts. His 18 strikeouts to just four walks over his 17 innings pitched so far are already a massive leap from the kind of numbers he put up during five seasons with the Boston Red Sox.
Finally, to hold down the bullpen, closer Robert Suarez has yet to allow a run this season. In seven appearances, he has seven saves and just two hits allowed.
From the rotation to the bullpen, San Diego has some special players on the mound contributing to an unprecedented start to the season.
