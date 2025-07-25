Padres Add Pitcher to Roster Ahead of Friday’s Game vs Cardinals
The San Diego Padres recalled right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso and optioned Kyle Hart to El Paso as the subsequent move.
Hart tossed one scoreless inning in Friday's 9-7 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Marinaccio throws a 93 mph fastball and has featured with the New York Yankees over the past three years, but has been throwing in the minor leagues for the Padres this season.
With El Paso, the right-hander has a 5.06 ERA through 37.1 innings in 32 appearances. He threw 39 strikeouts and 14 walks while giving up six home runs.
He will have a couple of chances to prove his worth in the major leagues, given the hyper-competitive nature of the Padres' bullpen.
San Diego boasts one of the best stashes of arms in MLB, and Marinaccio will be tasked with showing he can get some outs.
Hart has failed to impress with the Padres this season, posting a 5.29 ERA in 32.1 innings through nine different appearances. He pitched in Korea last season and came over to San Diego in a return stateside.
His numbers indicate that he is a below replacement-level arm with a WAR of -0.3. His future in the big leagues is in jeopardy unless he makes some strides.
In the minor leagues, Hart fared much better, having a lower ERA in more innings pitched.
Throughout his career, he featured as a minor league arm who pitched 11 major league innings before arriving with San Diego.
