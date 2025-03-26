Padres' AJ Preller Discusses Jackson Merrill Contract Extension Conversations
The San Diego Padres knew they had a star on their hands when they drafted 18-year-old Jackson Merrill in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Merrill spent just three seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut on Opening Day last season. But even before his debut in High-A in 2022, the Padres were considering a potential contract extension for Merrill.
“We’ve had (conversations) at different moments over the last few years, even dating back to when he was in the minor leagues,” Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller told The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. “He understands that we value him a lot and want him here for a long time.”
The Padres never settled on a deal with Merrill. However, it is clear that the 2024 National League All-Star has a future as an integral piece of the San Diego franchise.
“Those were some of the concepts from the past. We were just like, ‘Was there a creative way to do something before he broke into the big leagues? And even last year, when he was breaking into the big leagues?’” Preller said to Lin. “Ultimately, we never got to anything concrete.”
Although the Padres never finalized a contract extension with Merrill, it would not be surprising for the two parties to land on an agreement in the near future. Merrill will not be arbitration eligible until the end of the 2026 season, but his production in his rookie season suggests he will only become more expensive as he gains more MLB experience.
Considering San Diego’s difficulty managing a tight budget this offseason, it would be smart for the Padres to secure Merrill for the long-term future while he is still a somewhat affordable asset. However, that ship may have already sailed.
Merrill became the Padres’ everyday center fielder last season, working alongside outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. Profar left the Padres in free agency this offseason, but Merrill and Tatis Jr. will return as two-thirds of San Diego’s outfield in 2025.
In addition to the then-rookie’s defensive contributions, Merrill was one of San Diego’s top hitters in 2024, leading the team in slugging percentage (.500), doubles (31), and triples (six) while ranking second in hits (162), runs (62), home runs (24), RBIs (90), batting average (.292), and OPS (.826).
Merrill also finished second behind Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Despite falling short of the award, the 2024 NL Silver Slugger was selected as the MLB Players Choice NL Outstanding Rookie of the Year.
With a full season of MLB experience under his belt, Merrill will look to reach a new level of success in 2025.
