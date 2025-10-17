Padres' AJ Preller Provides Luis Campusano Update Heading Into Offseason
San Diego Padres general manager and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller revealed catcher Luis Campusano will have a role to play for the Padres in the 2026 season.
Campusano didn't spend much time at the MLB level in 2025, and failed to make the most of the little time he did have. Campusano went 0-for-21 at the plate with six walks and 11 strikeouts this season, and didn't make an appearance in the second half of the season.
"He's going to be in our mix next year, for sure," said Preller. "I'm hoping his experiences this year are going to help him overall as a player."
While the catcher didn't perform in MLB, he tore up Triple-A. He played 105 games for the Chihuahuas this season, posting a 1.036 OPS and hitting 25 home runs. He didn't play much minor league ball in 2024 or 2023, but also hit well off of Triple-A pitching in 2022. He played 81 games that season, posting a .846 OPS with 14 bombs.
Campusano has sporadically played for the Padres since 2020, with his longest stretches in the majors coming during 2023 and 2024. His most successful stretch came in 2023, when he played 49 games within a .319 batting average and seven home runs.
The Padres have had a shortage at catcher all season, with Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz manning the position until July. Neither catcher performed well with the bat this season, and the Padres brought in Freddy Fermin at the deadline to try and mend the issue. In a corresponding move, they released Maldonado, though signed him to a minor league deal a month later.
Diaz has a mutual option for 2026 attached to his contract, however with Preller's statement, they may pass on it to have Campusano and Fermin as their catchers for the upcoming season.
Campusano has proven he can play at the MLB level, and he can be a key piece for this Padres team, though they're in a transitional period at the moment. With the managerial position vacant and several holes still yet to be addressed in the team, they have a busy offseason ahead of them if they want to remain contenders in baseball's best division.
