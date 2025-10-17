Padres Linked to Future Hall of Fame Manager as Mike Shildt Replacement
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt shocked the baseball world Monday, stepping away from the Friars to retire with two years still remaining on his contract.
Now, the Padres need to find a new manager on top of the other issues within their team they need to address over the offseason. Several names have flown around since Monday's news, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale believes future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy is the most intriguing one.
Bochy is no longer with the Texas Rangers, as he and the team mutually agreed to go their separate ways following the 2025 season. Bochy began his managerial career with the Padres, spending 12 seasons in San Diego and leading them to their most recent World Series appearance in 1998.
"Bruce Bochy, 70, who managed 12 years for the Padres, leading them to a World Series appearance in 1998 before winning three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants and one with the Texas Rangers, says he still has interest in managing," wrote Nightengale.
"Certainly, it would quite the story if he returns to try leading the Padres to the first World Series title in franchise history."
The Padres made the postseason for the second consecutive time in 2025, which was the first time they had done so since Bochy's last two seasons with the Friars in 2005-06.
Despite speculation they'll bring in their former manager, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres will likely not move in for Bochy during the offseason.
"Multiple team sources said former Padres manager Bruce Bochy, 70, is not expected to be a serious candidate to return to San Diego," Lin wrote.
While Bochy is a fantastic manager, there are several other coaches the Padres could consider for the job.
The Padres have plenty of time to find their man for the upcoming season, but will need to move fast, as there are seven other vacant managerial positions in MLB, and they'll want to get the best man for the job. Finding a manager also takes precedent over making free agency signings, which the Padres will need a few of heading into 2026.
