Padres' Ethan Salas Should Be Healthy By Spring Training, Says AJ Preller
San Diego Padres general manager and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller says No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas should be ready to play again by spring training.
Salas took over as the Padres' top prospect after the Friars traded MLB No. 3 prospect Leo De Vries to the Athletics at the trade deadline, but hasn't played a game since mid-April. Salas suffered a stress reaction in his lower back, and it kept him out for nearly all of the 2025 season.
The Padres cleared Salas for baseball activity in August, however removed him from the Arizona Fall League early in October. Preller says it is a cautionary move, and that he won't rule out Salas playing during the offseason in a winter league.
“I think as we’ve sat down and looked at it, it’s like, is it really worth it if the doctors are saying … two more weeks can do him even more good and can take the healing process to a more complete level?” Preller said. “I think it’s been more about that. So he’s swinging the bat. Saw some video from it the other day. … He looks good. He sounds good. He should be ready to go (for) spring training. I don’t think this offseason is a no playing somewhere else, but I think we just want to make sure that … we’re listening to our doctors and doing everything you can.”
Through the 10 games Salas played this season, the catcher batted just .188 with a .544 OPS in Double-A. His numbers were comparable through his last full season at High-A in 2024, where he played 111 games and had a .599 OPS.
Despite his lower numbers in Double-A, Salas showed some improvement despite the small sample size. His plate discipline vastly improved, striking out at a much lower clip while drawing more walks.
Sandwiched between Salas' two subpar MiLB seasons, he had an extremely successful Arizona Fall League campaign in 2024. He posted an OPS of .751 through 23 games, and hit four home runs — as many as he had in 111 games in High-A during the regular season.
The Padres will hope Salas' recovery goes smoothly, and that their top prospect can make a quick return to the field in time for spring training.
