Padres Scratch Fernando Tatis Jr From Lineup in Concerning Injury Update

Noah Camras

Aug 22, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts after drawing a walk during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have scratched All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. from Monday's lineup in a concerning injury update.

Tatis is dealing with "lower half tightness," per the team.

Bryce Johnson took Tatis' place in the outfield, while Luis Arraez moved to the leadoff spot for the team's 3:40 p.m. PT series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

What is Fernando Tatis Jr's Injury?

Tatis grabbed at his hamstring in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. However, he stayed in the game and said after that he planned on playing in Monday's series opener.

"A little tightness," Tatis said after the game. "Nothing crazy."

While Tatis appeared to be fine heading into the game — being listed as the team's leadoff hitter on the lineup card — he was scratched minutes before first pitch as the team exercises caution with their superstar outfielder.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis "wanted to play," but the Padres are "being cautious."

The Padres entered Monday's series opener against the Orioles with a two-game deficit in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition to Tatis, the team is without Xander Bogaerts — who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture in his foot — and Jackson Merrill, who was activated off the injured list Monday but remains out of the lineup.

