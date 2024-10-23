Padres Already Trying to Learn From NLDS Loss to Dodgers, Says GM
Elimination is tough, but losing to a division rival is tougher.
The San Diego Padres felt the pain of that when the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated them in five games in the National League Division Series. The defeat led to the Padres watching the Dodgers win the National League pennant and earn another trip to the World Series.
The Padres took the Dodgers to the brink of elimination but went scoreless across the final 24 innings.
The wound is still fresh but general manager A.J. Preller noted on Monday that there were several lessons learned in the last two games of the series.
“It’s probably a little bit: ‘Hey, it’s two games,’” Preller said. “We’ll look at it as a group and see if there are any other learnings to make sure our offense from top to bottom all year long — especially in the postseason — clicks on all cylinders.
“I think we’re best when we’re moving the ball, putting pressure on other teams. We didn’t quite do that enough at the end of the year.”
Preller faces a slew of decisions over the offseason.
Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim underwent season-ending shoulder labrum surgery and could become a free agent if his mutual option isn't picked up.
"He's a really talented and valuable player," Preller said. "From our standpoint, we'd love to bring him back. We've just got to get into [the offseason], see where that leaves us."
Manager Mike Shildt is entering the final year of his contract and Preller is eager to have his skipper sign an extension before the season starts.
"That's going to be something that we look to do here over the course of the next couple weeks, try to see if we can line up with Mike and the coaching staff," Preller said. "The motivation is there to try to see if we can line up."
Pitching coach Ruben Niebla's contract is up which makes him a higher priority.
"Ruben's done a really good job here," Preller said. "He's been a really big part of it over the past three seasons. ... I feel confident he really loves the organization, loves it here, loves the city.
"Those are conversations for the next couple weeks, and my guess is we'll line up on something."
After a 93-win season, the coaching staff should return intact and that's what Shildt would prefer. As for who is playing shortstop next season, that could take a little longer to figure out.