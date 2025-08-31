Padres' Yu Darvish Likely to Retire Before Contract Ends, Says Insider
Yu Darvish could be nearing the end of his career sooner than the San Diego Padres anticipated.
The Padres signed the right-handed starting pitcher to a six-year, $108 million contract extension in 2023. The deal will expire after the 2028 season when he is 42 years old.
More news: Padres' Xander Bogaerts Reveals Return Timeline Following Foot Fracture
Darvish has been dealing with a series of injuries over the past few seasons. Most recently, he missed most of the first half of the 2025 season with right elbow inflammation.
Ever since the Padres acquired Darvish in a trade deal with the Chicago Cubs in December 2020, he has made at least one stint on the injured list every season.
Last season, he only made 16 starts, which is his lowest number of starts since the 2020 season. He was dealing with neck tightness in April then a month after returning, San Diego placed him back on the IL with a left groin strain that would last until September.
Darvish was able to pitch in the postseason and put together the best October performance of his career. He logged a 1.98 ERA and seven strikeouts in two starts.
But the struggle to stay healthy has continued in 2025. Darvish has made just 10 starts since coming back from his elbow injury this season.
The Athletic’s Dennis Lin said it would be surprising if Darvish does not retire before the end of his contract given his injury history. Lin added that Darvish showed he is willing to give up significant amounts of money when he volunteered to go on the restricted list last summer while recovering from his groin injury.
Darvish admitted to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee that he thought he may have had to retire while he was rehabbing from his recent elbow injury.
“Yeah, that was possible,” Darvish said. “But I didn’t give up. I kept working hard and believing I could come back. So that worked.”
Darvish dealt with issues with his right elbow during the 2023 season. And in his rehab start in May, he felt tightness in the elbow and had to stop his progression again.
More news: Padres’ Nestor Cortes Ejected as San Diego Goes to Bullpen in 4th Inning
Darvish ultimately was able to recover and return to the mound, but he has not been as dominant as he has in previous seasons. The 2022 Padres Pitcher of the Year has logged a career-worst 5.66 ERA.
He could come alive in the postseason but regardless, it seems the end of his career might be on the rise.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.