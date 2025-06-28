Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal From Ex-GM Sends Top 2 Prospects For Cy Young Winner
The Athletic's Jim Bowden, who formerly served as general manager for the Cincinnati Reds, proposed a trade which would bring 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara to the San Diego Padres.
Bowden would send top prospects Ethan Salas and Leo De Vries to the Miami Marlins along with right-handers Humberto Cruz and Braden Nett.
De Vries and Salas are the Padres No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, respectively. De Vries currently plays for High-A Fort Worth, and Salas is with Double-A San Antonio. Both were the No. 1 international prospects in their class and are under 20 years old.
Cruz and Nett are both also Top 10 prospects in the Padres organization.
The Padres haven't been shy to trade prospects for a big move in recent years, the most notable instance being the Juan Soto trade.
"It’s a steep price for the Padres, but if he’s moved, Alcantara will be the best pitcher traded at the deadline," said Bowden. "Dylan Cease and Michael King will be eligible for free agency after this season, so adding Alcantara would assure San Diego of an ace to lead its rotation into next year."
The Marlins have Alcantara under control through the 2027 season, with two years left on his contract and a $21 million club option for an additional year.
Alcantara has had a disappointing year so far, but has become better as the season has progressed. He has made four starts in June, pitching 23 innings and allowing seven total runs throughout. He has an ERA of 2.47 in the month, which has dropped his season ERA to 6.69 from 8.47.
The Padres could use another starter, as they are without three of their main rotation pieces from their playoff run last season. Yu Darvish and King are on the injured list without timelines to return, and Joe Musgrove is missing 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Padres are seven games back in their division, and fell half a game behind in the Wild Card race after their loss to the Reds on Friday. If they were to move for Alcantara, he could give the team the boost it needs to secure their spot in the Wild Card.
