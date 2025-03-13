Padres Breakout Reliever, 2 Other Pitchers Cut From Spring Roster
The San Diego Padres made two more roster cut announcements as they continue to trim their spring training roster ahead of Opening Day.
First, the team reassigned right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez to minor league camp.
Then, they optioned left-handed pitchers Tom Cosgrove and Omar Cruz to minor league camp.
That leaves 46 players remaining in Major League camp.
Rodriguez, 21, hasn't pitched above Double-A for the Padres, but he enjoyed a breakout spring training this year.
Rogriguez pitched three perfect innings in his first three appearances, striking out three. However, he struggled in his final outing on Monday, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He was reassigned two days later.
As for Cosgrove, the 28-year-old struggled mightily in spring training, allowing seven earned runs across 6.1 innings for a 11.81 ERA. He had just three strikeouts while allowing six hits and four walks.
Cosgrove has MLB experience in parts of two seasons with the Padres.
The southpaw was dominant in 2023, sporting a 1.75 ERA across 54 appearances. However, he struggled in 2024, sporting an 11.66 ERA across 18 appearances. Those struggles appeared to carry into 2025 spring training.
Finally, Cruz also had a great spring, as he allowed just one earned run across five innings for an ERA of 1.80.
The 26-year-old reached as high as Triple-A last season, where he'll likely open the 2025 season as he gets closer to making his MLB debut.
