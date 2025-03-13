Padres Have Slammed Door on Michael King Trade, But Not Dylan Cease: Report
The San Diego Padres have not slammed the door on a trade for Dylan Cease.
Fans of the Padres have heard this story all offseason long, but all eyes are once again on Cease as a new update in this saga comes to light.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported that teams are still calling not just about Cease, but Michael King as well. However, Acee indicated that King has been all but assured of staying in San Diego.
Acee didn't indicate, however, that the Friars have not ruled out a Cease trade.
"But sources familiar with their internal deliberations say it would happen only if it makes the Padres significantly better in at least one of the three spots at which they appear to have deficiencies offensively," said Acee. "Designated hitter, catcher and left field."
At this point in the offseason there are not many teams that could provide such a deal for a talent like Cease, unless, say, a contender that just lost their ace for the entire season.
The New York Yankees are a few months removed from winning the American League pennant and have just lost Gerrit Cole for the year due to Tommy John surgery.
New York has already been linked to a potential Cease trade earlier this offseason, despite their rotation and newly-acquired southpaw Max Fried, but as of now, CBS Sports' Dayn Perry has once again named the Bronx Bombers as a team to watch out for in a hypothetical deal.
Perry noted that free agent options are virtually nonexistent at this point in the offseason, but the trade block is still an option.
"The Padres are in cost-cutting mode and may be looking to move Cease and his $13.25 million salary as he heads into his walk year," he writes.
San Diego has a lethal rotation as of right now, but unless a trade that obviously improves the squad comes to be, fans can expect the pitching roster to remain the same on Opening Day.
