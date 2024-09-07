Padres Can Breathe Sigh of Relief Following Jackson Merrill's Injury Status
San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill exited Friday's 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants early after fouling a ball off his knee. Merrill's injury was ruled with a left patellar contusion, but the X-rays came out negative, per Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Even without Merrill at the end of the game the Padres closed out a win led by third baseman Manny Machado's two home runs, which tied the team's franchise record.
Merrill's injury does not appear to be serious, but he is out of Saturday's lineup for the Padres' second game against the Giants. Tyler Wade filled in for Merrill on Friday after he came out of the game, and will fill in for him again on Saturday.
The 21-year-old is in the midst of an incredible rookie season for the Padres. Merrill is slashing .290/.321/.495 with 143 hits, 70 runs, 22 home runs, and 82 RBIs. He leads all rookies in home runs and RBIs this season and is second among rookies in hits. Among his teammates, Merrill is tied on the Padres with Machado for first in hits and is second in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases.
Merrill is currently the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award, having surpassed Pittsburgh Pirates' All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, who is 9-2 with a ridiculous 2.13 ERA. Thanks' to Merrill's own All-Star performance and achievements this season, he has taken the lead over Skenes.
Merrill has already won the NL Rookie of the Month award twice, in June and August, and has made himself a top contender in part because of his clutch ability. Merrill leads all hitters in game-tying or game-winning home runs this season and has played a large role in the Padres' overall success this season.
Merrill has also placed his name in Padres' record books after breaking Padres Hall of Famer and five-time MLB All-Star Benito Santiago's record for most RBIs as a Padres rookie. Santiago recorded 79 as a rookie, and Merrill is currently at 82. Merrill remains in reach of the Padres' rookie home run record and is four home runs short of Hunter Renfroe's record. His likelihood of tying or breaking that record will likely depend on when he returns to the Padres.