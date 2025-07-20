Padres 'Confident' They Can Make Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres are poised to make a major move, according to a team insider, despite the team's relatively low stock of assets.
The Padres are in the middle of a highly-contested race in the National League West. While the Los Angeles Dodgers hold a solid lead for the division, San Diego is one hot streak away from taking control.
One way that the Padres can flip the script is during the MLB trade deadline, which is less than two weeks away.
The Friar's farm system is depleted after several trades over the past couple of seasons, but the team's continued status as a contender will force the team to explore areas of improvement.
According to reporting from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres should swing for the fences at the deadline.
"They expect to add at least one significant offensive contributor and hope to add an additional offensive upgrade," Acee wrote in a story.
"The preference for a bona fide contributor is a right-handed batter and left fielder. Given the paucity of available players who specifically fit that description, are affordable, and could provide a significant upgrade, the Padres have cast a wider net.
"They don’t have a lot of money to commit. Nor do they have a lot of prospects or young major leaguers to trade. They do have confidence they can once again take a big swing."
The Padres can also use additional pitching for the season's final stretch, especially since starting pitcher Michael King remains on the mend and Dylan Cease has been inconsistent.
A left-fielder and a pitcher should give the team enough depth, while a second bat would complete the roster and remove the team's weaknesses.
If San Diego wants to swing a major trade, the team might need to part with shortstop Leo De Vries or catcher Ethan Salas, both of whom are two top 50 prospects and the true gems of the team's farm.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.