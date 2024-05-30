Padres Fall in Latest National MLB Power Rankings
The San Diego Padres fell in the latest edition of Newsweek's Major League Baseball Power Rankings. It wasn't by much.
A 4-2 week against the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins dropped the Padres one spot to No. 13. They avoided being swept by New York with a small-ball rally and a couple of errors on Sunday to seal a 5-2 victory.
Three straight sellout crowds witnessed the series between the Padres and Yankees at Petco Park, setting a three-game series record at the 20-year-old stadium with 134,081 fans total. It was also the return of former San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto. San Diego limited him to 3-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, three RBI, two walks and three strikeouts.
While the series against the Yankees was exciting, the highlight of the week has to be reliever Jeremiah Estrada, who set a new Expansion Era record of 13 straight strikeouts and counting. With his second strikeout Tuesday, he surpassed the Phillies’ José Alvarado for the most strikeouts in a row by a pitcher since at least 1961.
San Diego's loss to Miami on Wednesday left them with a 30-29 record, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 6.5 games for the National League West lead, in a virtual tie with the San Francisco Giants.
The Padres will enjoy an off-day Thursday.