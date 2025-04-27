Padres Fan Favorite Who Left in Free Agency Doesn't Know if San Diego Contacted Him
The San Diego Padres got a visit from a familiar face ahead of their Friday matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ha-Seong Kim, despite not yet logging an appearance with the Rays due to recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, gave hugs to some of his old teammates ahead of his new team kicking off a series with the Friars. He spoke on the new feelings that come with now being on the opposing side of Petco Park after his only MLB experience was in San Diego.
More news: Padres Manager Reveals Why Team Shockingly Optioned Starting Pitcher
“It definitely feels new, because I was always on the home side and now I’m on the away side,” Kim said. “But it definitely feels like coming back home.”
The decision to return to his former home also made logisitcal sense, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders. Kim was having his shoulder checked out by Dr. Neal ElAttrache up north in Los Angeles the day prior and made the trip down to exchange pleasantries with his old teammates.
As for why Kim isn't back in 2025, he declined a mutual $8 million option this past offseason and signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Rays in January. When asked about what the Padres offered before the start of 2025, Kim was unsure if there was even an offer.
More news: Former Padres Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
“Not really sure. That’s something my agent handles, so I’m not really sure if there was any contact.”
Manager Mike Shildt still gave a ringing endorsement for the infielder both organizationally and the love recieved from the fan base.
As a fan-favorite for the Friars, Kim batted .242/.326/.380 with an OPS of .706 over those four seasons and even earned Golden Glove award honors in 2023.
“There’s a lot of sincere love and appreciation, not only from us, but our fan base with Kimmy,” Shildt said. “He’s a guy I easily love because he’s such a good teammate, clearly a good player who helped us to win a lot of games here, but he also is a guy that everybody can appreciate because he plays the game hard. … The way he plays the game creates a lot of love and appreciation.
“We have nothing but love for him.”
More news: Another Padres Player Suffers Injury in Loss to Rays
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.