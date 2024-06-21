Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill's Mentality
Jackson Merrill is only three months into his big league career but has a way of going about his business like he's been in Major League Baseball for years.
Part of his mindset includes not thinking about personal accolades. He spoke with Sammy Levitt, who hosts the Padres pre and post-game shows on 97.3 The Fan, about being in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year. His response was simple.
"I don't care about that stuff," Merrill said. "I couldn't care less about Rookie of the Year voting or All-Star voting. I care about our team right here. I care about winning here.”
The rookie outfielder has been inserting himself into franchise and league history often. Last week, he became the youngest Padre with a walk-off home run. In the same game, he homered in the fifth becoming the youngest player in MLB history to record two home runs in a single game, one of which was a walk-off.
His stats are better than many veterans. Merrill is slashing .279/.317/.417 — good for a .734 OPS — with 13 walks and 42 strikeouts in 74 games. Only one National League rookie position player, Milwaukee's Joey Ortiz, has more fWAR than Merrill's 1.8. That places him in the thick of the early NL Rookie of the Year race.
“He’s gonna be great," San Diego Padres veteran outfielder David Peralta said of Merrill. “The way he goes about his business, the way he prepares himself, it tells you he wants to grow. He wants to be the best. That’s what he’s showing right now. I’m really impressed.”