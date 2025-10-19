Padres Fans Will Love Latest Dylan Cease Update From Insider
MLB insider Mark Feinsand provided an update on the free agency future of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
Cease is set to enter free agency this offseason, and will be one of the top pitchers available during the offseason. Despite his pedigree, though, Feinsand says the Los Angeles Dodgers will likely steer clear of the right-hander.
"The list of teams that could pursue Cease is lengthy; after all, nearly every club could use another solid starter in its rotation," wrote Feinsand. "Two teams unlikely to be in the mix are the Dodgers and Yankees, who have a plethora of starters and will likely focus their attention elsewhere, but other big-market teams could make a push for Cease."
Cease has played the past two seasons with the Padres, joining the team from the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2024 season. He made a strong first impression in 2024, posting a 3.47 ERA through 189 innings and striking out 224 batters that season.
He was far less consistent for the Friars in 2025, however was still a key piece of their rotation and made some important starts throughout the season. Cease made 32 appearances in 2025, though his ERA rose to 4.55 in 168 innings. Despite his struggles, he still struck out 215 batters over the course of the season.
Cease has struck out at least 200 batters every season since 2021.
Cease will turn 30 during the offseason, and eclipsed 1,000 innings pitched during the 2025 season, however has remained healthy throughout his entire career. His durability brings value in itself, and having a pitcher who strikes out as many batters as he does is an asset to any rotation.
“He’s definitely a frontline starter; I thought he was much better than his line this year,” an NL executive said. “His walks and extra-base hits were up so I would want to look into it a little more.”
While Cease may not be headed to the Padres' bitter rivals, they will still need to patch the hole he leaves in the rotation. The Padres will see the return of Joe Musgrove in 2026, however with the departure of Michael King on the horizon they'll need to fill at least one more spot before opening day.
