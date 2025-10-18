Luis Arraez Sends Clear Message to Padres Front Office Ahead of Free Agency
Luis Arraez is one of many San Diego Padres free agents set to hit the market.
From a hitting standpoint, Arraez likely is the most important player to try and bring back into the fold given what he's brought to the Padres. There's a real case to be made that Arraez is the best bat-to-ball hitter in the game. He strikes out at a historically low level, and from a batting average standpoint, he's hit .317 and .292 in back-to-back years with the Friars.
There are also some warts in his game as well. Arraez is limited defensively as to where he can play. For all the positives in not striking out and pinging single after single, his slugging ability is woeful. Arraez has hit a combined 12 homers over the last two years. He's also not much of a base-stealing threat for good measure.
When asked whether Arraez wanted to return to San Diego and re-sign with the Padres, he was quite clear on where he stood with the franchise.
"One hundred percent, yes. This team is special," Arraez said. "They give me a lot of opportunity. Especially the fans. The fans support me a lot and I would like to thank them.
"When further pressed on whether it's a possibility he'll return, Arraez said said "one hundred percent, yes."
At 28 years of age, Arraez understandably will be seeking a multi-year deal where he can garner some stability. He's a very polarizing player as stated above. From San Diego's point of view, there could be more of a need for a slugging corner infielder to pair with the preexisting core of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Merrill.
There's also the starting pitching element to figure out. Should the team pony up a considerable amount of cash for an Arraez extension, it could hinder the ability to re-sign one of Michael King or Dylan Cease. It also may hurt the prospects in bringing in another established arm such as Ranger Suarez.
Given his popularity inside the clubhouse, it'll be very interesting to see what sort of deal Arraez may get out on the open market. The Padres likely would want to bring him back — but more so on a team-friendly deal.
