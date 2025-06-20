Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Exits After HBP, Benches Clear, Multiple Ejections in Wild Game vs Dodgers
The San Diego Padres concluded a four-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night, and what a series finale it was between the division rivals.
While the Friars earned a 5-2 win over the Dodgers, the matchup was an absolute blood bath.
Fernando Tatis was hit by a pitch from Dodgers right-hander Jack Little, who was making his Major League debut. It marked the third time Tatis had been hit by a Dodgers pitcher in the last nine days.
Both Padres and Dodgers benches cleared as Mike Shildt ran out to get an explanation about the incident. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts ran straight to Shildt to exchange angry words.
The two managers were ejected as well as Robert Suarez who seemingly retaliated by hitting Shohei Ohtani in the back the same inning Tatis went down with an injury. There's no confirmation on Tatis' injury as the Padres are still trying to figure it out, but Shildt said the X-rays came back inconclusive.
However, Shildt added Tatis is "not in a good place."
Manny Machado issued a stark warning to the Dodgers postgame regarding Tatis' injury.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
