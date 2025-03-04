Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Feels Best He Has Since Career-Season in 2021
The San Diego Padres have one of the brightest stars in Major League Baseball in Fernando Tatis Jr.
In 2024, Tatis hit .279 over his first 308 at-bats with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, 50 runs scored, and eight steals, but his bat showed more power upon his return in September.
The Padres star batted .267 with an .868 OPS in the final 22 games of the season, which is even more impressive given the stress reaction in his right femur wasn't fully healed.
Tatis had a solid 2024 campaign, despite dealing with injuries. And for the first time in a long time, the 26-year-old has entered spring camp feeling better than ever.
“I haven’t felt this good since the offseason of 2020 coming into 2021,” Tatis said to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It feels great. My body is in a great spot, my swing is in an amazing spot. And definitely looking forward to what this year is going to be.
“I’m just ready. I feel amazing. My body is in a good spot. I definitely can’t wait.”
And so, as Tatis enters his seventh MLB season, he is poised for an MVP-caliber performance.
"Tatis would have been an MVP candidate had he been healthy last year, his second since returning from a PED suspension," writes MLB.com's Will Leitch. "He is still on the early side of his prime, heading into his age-26 season, and it’s clear he’s rounding into the player we all thought he would become. He may be ready to be that star again. This could very much be his time."
Although the Padres core remained intact this offseason, San Diego's front office made few moves throughout the winter. As teams in the NL West got stronger, the Padres stayed quiet.
Tatis doesn't think the Padres have been overlooked, and the talent being signed elsewhere is only improving the sport.
"You obviously have to hear about it. It's part of the game," Tatis said, via 97.3 The Fan. "What's happening in the big leagues right now is beautiful. I'm really happy for the talent that is going out there and getting reward. Baseball is getting better, so everything should get better. It's as simple as that."
