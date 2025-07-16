Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Lost Money Going to All-Star Festivities
Fernando Tatis Jr. went to Atlanta for the MLB All-Star Game, but he ended up paying a big price to attend.
Tatis secured a spot on the roster as a reserve after losing out on the fan vote to be a starter.
Fellow Padres Jason Adam, Robert Suarez, Adrian Morejon, and Manny Machado joined Tatis in Atlanta, totaling five players representing the Friars.
Since he wasn't originally selected by the fans — and didn't expect to get voted in by the players — the Dominican outfielder planned a lavish vacation and had already booked several parts of the getaway.
“I’m not going to lie, I already had a hotel booked somewhere where I can relax and chill (during the All-Star break),” Tatis said after getting selected.
“But, you know, I’m definitely happy. I already canceled my stay at the hotel, and we’re going to be out there in Atlanta.”
During the weekend's festivities, Tatis provided details on the canceled vacation.
"I did not get a refund, but it's all right," he said.
"It's all right. Always happy to be here in the All-Star Game. And, you know, just looking forward to the experience."
Tatis is slashing .269/.366/.451 and fielding at an elite level. He is a great hitter and defender who is one of the top five players in the NL.
In terms of WAR, a measure of a player's worth above a replacement-level player, he ranks third in the National League, behind only Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
While he ended up have to pay a little more than expected to take part in the game, Tatis got another honor that inches him toward a potential career ending in Cooperstown.
