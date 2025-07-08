Padres' Fernando Tatis Wants Jersey From Dodgers Star
Although rivalries like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are built on tension, passion for the game, and at times, superstars beaned by errant pitches, a deep admiration for the best players in baseball lies beneath it all.
The unique fraternity of being an MLB star is something that a sliver of the world's population will get to experience or relate to. When it comes to memorabilia, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't stop at rivalries when it comes to the character of the individual.
“Definitely have a couple players on my mind,” Tatis said. “Guys that at least say hi and check in. Doesn’t have to be a relationship, but just a good guy and also a good player.”
Those players in question are Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Freddie Freeman, and two-time American League MVP of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge.
The jersey of Freeman would certainly breach the divisional rivalry between to the National League power houses, but the mutual respect from Tatis knows no bounds.
Gavin Sheets feels similar to his superstar teammate in terms of memorabilia, but specifically, doesn't agree that a jersey is the proper way to quantify what sets star athletes apart from a mortal human.
“I feel like jerseys are very generic,” Sheets said. “Obviously, the name’s on it, but I feel like bats are what make guys great. Everybody has a different model. In my opinion, bats are what make them great.”
Sheets wanted to show admiration towards Bobby Witt Jr., star shortstop of the Kansas City Royals, but instead hangs his BW7 Victus model bat on his wall at home. Freeman's bat, coincidentally, is also one of the cuts of wood in Sheets' collection.
