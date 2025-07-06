Padres Make Surprise Announcement Ahead of Sunday’s Series Finale vs Rangers
The San Diego Padres have named right-hander David Morgan as their starting pitcher for the final game of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Morgan is likely to serve as an opener for the Padres, as he is a regular option out of the bullpen and none of his MLB appearances have lasted longer than two innings.
More news: Padres Pitcher Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Get Called Up
A lifelong Padres fan, Morgan made his debut for the Friars May 26 against the Miami Marlins and pitched 0.2 innings, now allowing a baserunner. In his next appearance two days later, he struck out three straight after allowing a home run. He's allowed 4 runs in 17.1 innings this season, and is averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
He's allowed just three hits and one run in his last eight outings.The Padres needed a fill-in starter for Sunday following their decision to option Matt Waldron to Triple-A July 2, and speculation of Yu Darvish's return rose after he threw 64 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday, however it seems he isn't quite ready for a return.
The Padres split the opening two games of the series with the Rangers, taking a 3-2 walk-off win in extra innings on Friday before falling in a 7-4 contest on Saturday.
More news: Padres Manager Has Optimistic Michael King Update, But Still Tempers Expectations
Sunday's game against the Rangers holds massive implications in the National League Wild Card race, as the Padres are only ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants due to their winning percentage. A win on Sunday would see them keep their spot and potentially give them a little breathing room in the Wild Card.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.