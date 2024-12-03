Padres Former Top Prospect Considered Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason
Besides trying to sign some of Major League Baseball's biggest names on the free agent market, the San Diego Padres are also on the hunt for a catcher.
With Kyle Higashioka hitting the open market, it seems unlikely that the Padres would turn over the daily catching duties to Luis Campusano.
A reunion with Higashioka on a new contract is possible, however, Campusano could be a player that San Diego looks to trade, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
"San Diego will be looking for a catcher this winter with Kyle Higashioka hitting free agency, though a reunion is possible," Feinsand writes. "Whether or not he comes back, the Padres seem unlikely to turn over the catching reins to Campusano, a former top-three prospect for the club. He looked to be reaching his potential with a solid 2023 (7 HR, 30 RBI and an .847 OPS in 174 plate appearances), but he regressed last season (8 HR, 40 RBI, .642 OPS in 299 PA), making him a change-of-scenery candidate who remains under club control through 2028."
Campusano is currently getting more repetition by playing in the Dominican Winter League. After he was demoted on Sept. 11, the Padres need the catcher to figure out his swing if he wants more playing time in the future.
“We just looked up and realized that Campy wasn’t getting as much time,” manager Mike Shildt said at the time of Campusano's demotion. “Still a younger player who’s grown a ton. He’s really grown a ton behind the plate, a lot of different phases in his game. His preparation is really, really good. But we just decided that it was best for him and us at the moment to go down and go play.”
Campusano struggled at the plate in May, and his performance didn’t improve significantly in June. His season took another hit when he was placed on the injured list on June 22 due to a left thumb contusion. Higashioka stepped up and took over as the primary catcher.
In his late-season stint with Triple-A El Paso, Campusano impressed, slashing .371/.405/.514 with one home run and seven RBIs over eight games following his demotion.
The 26-year-old catcher is aiming to reclaim his role as the team’s primary catcher for the 2025 season. In 2024, he appeared in 91 major league games, posting a .227/.281/.361 slash line.