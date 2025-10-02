When Do Padres Play in Wild Card Game 3? All the Possible Times Revealed

Updated game time scenarios for tomorrow:



If Yankees & Reds win:

Padres-Cubs play at 12:08 pm PT



If Yankees and Dodgers win:

SDP-CHC play at 2:08 pm PT



If Red Sox and Reds win:

SDP-CHC play at 3:08 pm



If Red Sox and Dodgers win:

SDP-CHC play at 4:38 pm