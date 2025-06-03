Padres' Gavin Sheets Breaks Silence on Injury After Scary Collision
Gavin Sheets attempted to steal Pittsburgh Pirates’ second baseman Adam Frazier’s home run at Petco Park on Sunday.
Keeping his eye on the ball heading over the left field wall, Sheets slammed into the wall, collapsing from the impact.
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish Calls Current Ailment 'Complicated' and Says He 'Can't Talk About it'
“With Frazier up, I was playing in,” Sheets said. “It’s not really a guy that you’re expecting to go backside juice. And so obviously had a lot of room. I knew it was gonna be close, whether it got out or not. Really didn’t have time to slow up just because it hit right on top of the wall. So I just kind of went for it.”
After being checked on by a trainer, the left fielder exited the game in the top of the fourth inning. Fortunately, Sheets was able to walk off the field under his own power.
Brandon Lockridge replaced Sheets in left field after the collision.
Sheets did not start Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Tyler Wade filled in for Sheets, going 0-for-3 at the plate and striking out once.
However, Sheets did pinch hit in the eighth inning of the game but did not get on base.
“Woke up, head felt good,” Sheets said Monday. “Last night, obviously sore, mainly the hip. But think I woke up today, and all things considered for the play, I feel pretty good.”
Crashing into the wall resulted in a variety of injuries for Sheets, including hip soreness, a head contusion and a jammed wrist and thumb.
But none of those injuries are severe enough for the Padres to add Sheets to the injured list.
The Padres' trainers also tested Sheets for a concussion after the collision. Sheets said he passed all tests to avoid a stint on the injured list.
Sheets has become a major component to the Padres' roster after San Diego signed the free agent from the Chicago White Sox to a minor league deal on Feb. 8.
Although Sheets crashed into the wall as a left fielder, he primarily serves as San Diego's designated hitter.
Through 33 appearances as a designated hitter, Sheets' 11 home runs rank 16th in the National League while his .492 slugging percentage ranks 14th.
Keeping Sheets off the injured list will benefit the Padres as they head into a tough June schedule.
More news: Padres Make Matt Waldron Roster Move
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.