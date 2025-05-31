Padres' Gavin Sheets Reveals Why He's Been So Good This Season
In his first three major league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Larry Sheets established himself as one of the game's most promising young outfielders. In 1987, he hit 31 home runs, drove in 94, and compiled an outstanding .921 OPS (143 OPS+) in 135 games.
The next year, the Orioles endured the worst start to a season in modern history, losing 21 games before their first victory. Sheets' career followed the fortunes of his team. From 1988-90, he never posted an OPS+ above 100, and by 1991 his major league career was effectively over.
More news: 3 Padres Reach out to Opposing Player Who Left Game in Tears
When Sheets' son, Gavin, elected free agency at the end of his 2024 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, he did not want the story of his career to end the same way.
The White Sox lost an impressively unimpressive 121 games last year, a modern major league record. Another rebuilding season was foretold for 2024. True to expectations, the White Sox are 18-38, the worst record in the American League.
More news: Padres Linked to All-Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Sheets discussed his goals for the offseason with AJ Cassavell of MLB.com:
“It was just about trying to win every single night and get into the playoffs,” he said. “That was obviously my focus this offseason, was getting to a team that had those same visions, same goals. I think that’s a huge part of it.”
More news: Padres Manager Provides Huge Update on Yu Darvish
Sheets signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Feb. 8. His contract included an invitation to the team's major league spring training camp.
Sheets took advantage of the opportunity. In 24 Cactus League games, he fashioned a .315/.373/.704 slash line with six home runs and 13 RBIs. That success has so far carried over into the regular season.
More news: Who Will Replace Michael King in Padres Rotation?
Primarily a right fielder in Chicago, Sheets has filled a gap for the Padres at designated hitter. He's also made seven appearances in left field and nine at first base.
Sheets is hitting .275 with a .324 on-base percentage and .509 slugging percentage, with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 51 games. His .833 OPS and 131 OPS+ are on pace for career highs.
The move from a bad team to a good team — the Padres are 31-23, two games behind the Dodgers for first place in the National League West — had been integral to the change in Sheets' individual performance.
“Obviously I’ve made adjustments that have really helped and have really clicked,” Sheets told Cassavell. “But I think when you just go out there every single day helping the team try to win, it’s just an easier way to play the game.”
For more Padres news, visit Padres on SI.