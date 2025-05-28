Padres Linked to All-Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres are looking to upgrade their options in left field via trade, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday. The question of where they should look for help begins with baseball's worst teams, as is the case for every contending team in the market for a trade.
Already, a few non-contenders have emerged. None is more surprising than the Baltimore Orioles.
More news: Who Will Replace Michael King in Padres Rotation?
Through Monday, the Orioles were 19-35, the second-worst record in the American League. They are 15 games out of first place and 6.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for fourth in the American League East. Barring a massive turnaround, the Orioles are more likely to contend for the top pick in the 2026 draft than a Wild Card berth.
"You never want to write off a team too early," writes R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, "but what else can you do when a team plays at a 110-loss pace through two months?"
More news: Padres Expected to Be Interested in 30-Homer Japanese Slugger Coming to MLB
With that in mind, Anderson lists three Orioles — pitcher Zach Eflin, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Cedric Mullins — as trade candidates. Few players would fit the Padres' needs better than Mullins, 30, who's eligible for free agency at the end of the season.
The Padres can likely afford Mullins' $8.725 million salary. The more pertinent question is whether general manager Mike Elias is convinced he is a seller — and if so, if he likes the Padres' offer better than those of Mullins' other suitors.
More news: Former Padres All-Star Says 'I Feel Like It's Not a Team Anymore'
Writes Anderson: "Mullins is in the midst of his most productive season since 2021 (when he finished ninth in MVP Award voting) despite a Baseball Savant page that's bluer than the Tick. He's mastered the art of pulling the ball in the air, allowing him to outslug his meager exit velocities, and he's successfully stolen bases at an 80% clip for his career. He's also walking more than normal, having reduced his swing rate to a full-season low. What it comes down to, then, is how teams view his defense. A club who believes he's at least average in center could view him as a comfortably above-average talent nearing his date with free agency.
Potential fits: Phillies, Mets, Padres"
The Padres would almost certainly use Mullins in left and leave Jackson Merrill in center field. As long as he acquiesces to a move, that could help the Padres sidestep questions about Mullins' defense.
The trade deadline is not until July, but Padres general manager AJ Preller has been known to strike more quickly than his peers. If Elias is not committed to selling in May, even after firing manager Brandon Hyde, a potential trade for Mullins could test Preller's patience.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.