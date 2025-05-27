Who Will Replace Michael King in Padres Rotation?
The San Diego Padres placed right-handed pitcher Michael King on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Sunday.
King is dealing with a scapula issue after sleeping in an awkward position ahead of Saturday's start.
More news: Padres Expected to Be Interested in 30-Homer Japanese Slugger Coming to MLB
As injuries go, this figures to be a minor one. Because of Thursday's off-day, the Padres could have rolled with their four healthy starters — Randy Vasquez, Stephen Kolek, Nick Pivetta and Dylan Cease — for another week until King's spot in the rotation comes back around on June 3.
However, they won't do that, as the team is bringing up Kyle Hart to start Wednesday's game.
"We could take advantage of the off-day, to give Nick a little extra time," Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Monday in San Diego. "We're always intentional about it. We've had a really good schedule taking place this year relative to off-days. We've been able to keep our starting pitchers fresh. We're continuing to be intentional about what looks like."
More news: Former Padres All-Star Says 'I Feel Like It's Not a Team Anymore'
The Padres signed Hart in February after he had a promising (13-3, 2.69 ERA) 2024 season in the Korean Baseball Organization. The left-hander has split the 2025 season between San Diego and Triple-A El Paso.
Hart is 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA in four starts with the Padres' top farm team, and 2-2 with a 6.00 ERA in five starts with the Padres.
More news: Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan
The other option to start the game was Matt Waldron. The knuckleballer has been on the injured list since spring training because of a left oblique strain. He began a rehab assignment on May 15.
Waldron was 7-11 with a 4.91 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) last year, but did not finish the season in the rotation. The right-hander stretched out to 4.1 innings on Monday in a rehab start with Double-A San Antonio.
More news: Padres Clubhouse is Buzzing Thanks to Dylan Cease's Dad's Hobby
In theory, that could foretell a five-inning-or-more start in his next outing, regardless of the level. In practice, the Padres' front office might have preferred Waldron get one more start in the minors before bringing Waldron to San Diego.
Besides, Shildt said, "everybody in the organization is comfortable and confident" in Hart's ability to fill in Wednesday.
More news: Padres' Aging Veteran Doesn't Know If This Will Be His Last MLB Opportunity
Barring another unforeseen injury, just how long Hart remains in the Padres' rotation figures to depend on King's recovery.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.