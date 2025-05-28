Padres Manager Provides Huge Update on Yu Darvish
Yu Darvish's return from right elbow inflammation has already chewed up the first two months of the 2025 season.
Although his return isn't imminent, he did take a positive step forward on Monday by playing catch at Petco Park before the Padres' series opener against the Miami Marlins.
More news: Who Will Replace Michael King in the Padres' Rotation?
"He's in a good spot, and I saw a smile on his face," Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters, including A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com. "So he's making steps forward. We'll see where it goes."
Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Darvish threw from up to 90 feet. Although he hasn't made a minor league rehabilitation appearance since a 51-pitch outing for Triple-A El Paso on May 14, Darvish said that could change as soon as this weekend.
More news: Padres Expected to Be Interested in 30-Homer Japanese Slugger Coming to MLB
“It’s getting better, feeling better every day,” Darvish told Sanders.
Darvish made two starts for the Padres in spring training prior to being shut down. In those Cactus League starts, Darvish allowed six hits, three runs, and three walks across 6.2 innings.
More news: Former Padres All-Star Says 'I Feel Like It's Not a Team Anymore'
Although Darvish was told he had no damage to his ligament and did not need surgery, the Padres opted for a conservative approach in getting Darvish back to their active roster.
"At times for Yu-san, less is more,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in spring training. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts.
"So I think for us, it’s like understanding that, like, yeah, the World Series isn’t played in April or May. These games are important. But we’re gonna try and do everything we can … to make sure he is as prepared as he can to go perform at a high level.”
Darvish, 38, is owed $20 million this season, $15 million next year, and $14 million in 2027 and 2028.
More news: Padres Clubhouse is Buzzing Thanks to Dylan Cease's Dad's Hobby
Darvish went 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA in the 2024 regular season. He made two postseason starts last October, and allowed only three runs in 13.2 innings, but was on the losing end of the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres would love to have Darvish in their rotation, especially in light of the recent scapula injury to Michael King. Expect the patient approach to prevail, particularly given that the time remaining on Darvish's contract is measured in years, not months.
More news: Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.