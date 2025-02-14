Padres GM Addresses Dylan Cease Trade Rumors Following Nick Pivetta Signing
When the San Diego Padres signed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, there was speculation surrounding what the deal meant for Dylan Cease, who has been on the trade block all winter. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller addressed the Cease trade rumors.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Based on Preller's comments, it appears the Padres plan to start the season with the right-hander in the rotation. As of now, the confirmed pieces of the Padres rotation include Cease, Pivetta, Michael King, and Yu Darvish.
However, the Padres could receive a considerable offer for Cease which could persuade the team to part ways with the pitcher. At this point, there's no guarantee he won't be dealt, but the arrival of Pivetta cements a solid San Diego rotation.
Cease addressed his name being in trade rumors at Fan Fest, and added he hoped to remain with the Padres for the 2025 season.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
The 29-year-old right-hander went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his debut season in San Diego. Cease punched 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024. He'll look to replicate the performance next season.
Cease and King both emerged as trade candidates for the Padres this winter, but Cease was always the more likely candidate since he is owed $14 million in 2025. San Diego hoped to keep its payroll level from last season to this season, which is not an easy task if a team hopes to maintain its talent.
Nonetheless, as spring training has begun, Cease remains a Friar. It appears he will remain with the Padres, unless a can't-miss opportunity arises for San Diego.
