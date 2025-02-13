Padres Will Try to Use 5.21 ERA Reliever as Starting Pitcher in Spring Training
Catcher, left field, and the starting rotation were three areas general manager A.J. Preller said the San Diego Padres needed to address in the offseason.
The Padres signed five-time NL Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward and catcher Elias Díaz to fulfill two of the team’s three needs. The rotation on the other hand, is still a work in progress.
Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish headline as returners in Padres’ rotation.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta is a new addition, as he signed a four-year, $55 million contract with San Diego on Wednesday. Pivetta was the best starting pitcher remaining on the free agent market and will serve as a key piece to the rotation.
San Diego failed to sign Japanese-born right-handed starter Roki Sasaki, who would have been a cheap option to deepen the rotation. Sasaki ultimately signed with the NL West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers.
As Padres pitchers reported to spring training at the Peoria Sports Complex on Wednesday, San Diego began looking to their bullpen for pitchers who can be converted to starters.
Right-hander Stephen Kolek might be the answer to the Padres’ rotation situation.
“He’s got four pitches that allow him to compete as a starter,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said to reporters. “He’s got the weapons. … I like the fact he’s got that power sinker that can allow him to get some quicker outs.”
Kolek, who will turn 28 in April, logged a 5.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 42 appearances in his first MLB season in 2024. Kolek’s rookie year was cut short after he sustained season-ending forearm tendinitis in July.
The Houston, Texas native pitched exclusively out of the bullpen last season but that could change in 2025.
Right-handed reliever Bryan Hoeing, who posted a 1.52 ERA through 18 appearances last season, was another potential pitcher who could serve in the rotation. However, the Padres reportedly plan to keep Hoeing and reliever Adrian Morejon in the bullpen.
The Padres will have an opportunity to test out potential starting pitchers as they begin spring training games on Feb. 21 against the Seattle Mariners. With the Pivetta signing, they need just one more starting pitcher — assuming they don't have any trades coming before Opening Day.
