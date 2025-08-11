Padres Had Multiple Backup Plans to Add Hitters if Orioles Trade Fell Through
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller confirmed the Padres had other options at the July 31 deadline if their plans to trade with the Baltimore Orioles for Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano fell through.
The Padres ran the trade deadline and were more active than any other team, bringing in seven players with five different trades throughout the day.
“We felt like we had some deals lined up where it was more us saying yes than the other teams giving a possibility,” Preller said. “But yeah, there were some nervous moments exactly like how it all played out. But we also had plans B, C and D lined up if the Oriole bats, for example, just didn’t get across the finish line. We had some other scenarios where we weren’t going to get left without the bats that we felt like we needed to really round out the roster.”
More news: Padres Officially Release Veteran Infielder After Disappointing Season
The additions of O'Hearn and Laureano definitely filled holes in the Friars' lineup, as they have desperately needed an outfielder for a majority of the last few months and have another option at designated hitter if Gavin Sheets should need to play the field.
The Padres shipped six prospects to the Orioles in the trade, so it's no wonder they had other options.
They shipped out a massive number of prospects during deadline day, including MLB's No. 3 prospect Leo De Vries, who went to the Athletics with three others in exchange for Mason Miller and J.P. Sears. Other players acquired include Will Wagner, Nestor Cortes, Jorge Quintana and Freddy Fermin.
The additions the Padres made are certainly paying off, as they have closed the gap at the top of the NL West to just two games after trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by eight games at the beginning of July. The Padres have won all three of their series since deadline day, and have only lost one series since the All-Star break.
More news: Padres' Michael King Could Earn 9-Figure Deal in Free Agency, Says Insider
Their next challenge comes against the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series before heading to Los Angeles to take on the first-place Dodgers in a potentially division-deciding matchup.
Yu Darvish will open the series for the Friars against the Giants on Monday at 6:45 p.m. PT.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.