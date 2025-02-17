Padres Have Different Plan for Luis Arraez in 2025
The San Diego Padres are not planning on utilizing Luis Arraez as their designated hitter in 2025. Although Arraez served as designated hitter in 46 starts last season, the Padres plan on making him a full-time first baseman.
The three-time batting champion started 61 games at first in 2024, but Arraez will be an everyday corner infielder for San Diego next season.
The rest of the infield is also set with Jake Cronenworth at second base, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, and Manny Machado at third base. There is the possibility Arraez and the rest of the infield will occasionally get a half-day off and be the Padres DH.
“Our infielder guys — with Louie, Croney, Bogey, Manny — they’re everyday guys,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “All those guys will have an opportunity to take a DH. But I don’t view Louie and Croney being like some rotation of DH. I think they’re everyday guys that’ll be on the field. Will they get opportunities to get off their feet and DH and create other opportunities to get guys on the field? Yes. But I don’t see that being anything other than those guys are everyday guys, and we expect them to go out and play really good defense and help us win games.”
Cronenworth and Bogaerts expressed a sense of relief to be informed which position they would be playing ahead of spring training. The Padres most notably told Bogaerts he would be playing second late into camp last offseason, practically having him make the change on a whim.
"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."
While a majority of the offseason was relatively quiet for the Padres, things are starting to come together for San Diego. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller said the Padres will enter 2025 with a "championship roster." Although San Diego has a good core group of players, fans should expect at least one more signing ahead of Opening Day.
