Padres Have More Moves Coming Following Blockbuster Mason Miller Trade
The San Diego Padres made the trade of the year before Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring All-Star closer Mason Miller for a massive prospect haul.
They have until 3 p.m. PT to make some more moves to bolster their chances for a long postseason run, and many insiders — including the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee — believe they'll do just that.
"A source said Thursday morning the Padres are also still shopping for a starting pitcher to put near the top of their rotation," wrote Acee.
More news: Padres' Desired Return in Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Revealed
The Padres made a statement in acquiring Miller, who became a household name in 2024 with his blistering fastball, however they are still poking around the league for some bats to round out their offense, per The Athletic.
"The Padres still want to acquire a left fielder and a catcher, according to people familiar with their thinking," wrote The Athletic. "By most indications, they still have not stopped trying on a pair of top outfield targets — the Red Sox’s Jarren Duran and the Guardians’ Steven Kwan. To acquire either player, however, they may need to trade starter Dylan Cease or incumbent closer Robert Suarez and perhaps flip the resulting prospect capital to Boston or Cleveland."
More news: What Are The Padres Trading Away For Mason Miller?
Another player on the Padres' radar is Luis Robert Jr., who has been continuously linked to a move to San Diego this season. Mark Feinsand reports the Padres are "motivated" to get a deal done for an outfielder, and have emerged as a frontrunner for the former All-Star.
The Friars have been on the hunt for a left fielder all season, and will have to make their move before the deadline Thursday. With the addition of a bat to their lineup — along with their All-Star addition of Miller — they will propel themselves into immediate World Series contention.
More news: Padres Acquiring Mason Miller, More in Blockbuster Trade With Athletics
The Padres sit just three games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, and could very well snatch the division if they can carry their momentum from a five-game win streak into August.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.