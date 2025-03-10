Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Update on Stephen Kolek Potentially Joining Starting Rotation
The San Diego Padres have an internal candidate to potentially fill their final starting rotation slot, and he happens to be a reliever.
Stephen Kolek has been making the transition from the bullpen to the rotation for a couple of weeks, and manager Mike Shildt provided a huge update Saturday.
“I think he’s taken to it really well,” Shildt said of the transition. “And one thing we talked about more conceptually, but now we’re seeing actually, is the ability to get … quick outs. You got a really heavy late pitch like that (two-seamer), plus other pitches to match it. It’s a recipe for early, softer contact. So we’re still building him up, still evaluating him, but he’s off to a good start.”
Kolek took the mound for a simulated game on the backfield, tossing 48 pitches across three innings. He struck out five and didn’t allow a baserunner. At one point, Shildt noted that Kolek recorded six outs on just 13 pitches.
Kolek brings five pitches with him and has been following Michael King closely throughout the transition because they have a similar arsenal of pitches. King also went from the bullpen to the rotation and was one of the best pitchers in the National League last season.
“Being a starter, how you go about it is a little bit different,” Kolek said earlier this spring. “You’re going through an outing, thinking a little bit more about how you get through a whole lineup. You’re not necessarily going here’s two pitches to get a guy out.
“Getting to use the whole arsenal and learning to sequence a little bit, it’s a lot of fun. I would say my arsenal is fairly similar to King’s, so getting to talk with King after some of my outings or bullpens, seeing how he goes about things, [I’m] kind of learning from him.”
Kolek made his first Cactus League start on Feb. 25, pitching two scoreless innings while giving up two hits and striking out two. He primarily relied on his fastball but also mixed in his full arsenal, including a four-seamer, two-seamer, changeup, cutter, and sweeper.
His move to the rotation might not be a seamless as King's, but he appears to be on the right path.
