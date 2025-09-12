Padres Held Team Meeting Amid Sudden Late-Season Cold Streak
The San Diego Padres held a team meeting after their 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Friday, acknowledging their recent run of bad results and addressing their need to win as the 2025 regular season draws to a close, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
The Padres' loss against the Rockies was their fourth in a row, and the third in four games in which they didn't score more than three runs.
"The message was mostly a reminder of how good they are but also a call to refocus on what had made them so good for so much of the season," wrote Acee. "It was essentially, according to several people in attendance, a recognition of the urgency of the situation with three weeks remaining in the regular season with the caveat being that all they had to do was get back to playing their brand of baseball."
The Padres went on to win their next three games, a dominant two wins over the Rockies in which they scored 18 total runs and an extra innings game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, where they scored in the 10th. They went on to lose their next two games against the Reds, though both were extremely close contests.
Despite their efforts at the ballpark, the Padres are now three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and are not in control of the tiebreaker. They will need to perform at their very best for their four-game series against the Rockies beginning Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
“Everybody cares when they come to the field, and we care about winning,” Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill said. “We can care all we want. When it comes to performing, that’s a different type of care. You know, it’s going up there with a plan, not getting away from it and staying with it and doing it. I feel like tonight we were right there at the end. The last inning, we just needed to execute a little more. … We cared today, and we put our hearts out there. And that’s what we care about. Don’t give a (expletive) about the loss. We don’t, because we’ve got more games coming up.”
