Padres' Fernando Tatis Taking Grounders at Shortstop Amid Xander Bogaerts Injury
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has a type. If you've played shortstop in the past, you can play for the Padres.
Former shortstops are everywhere in San Diego — from right field (Fernando Tatis Jr.) to second base (Jake Cronenworth) to center field (Jackson Merrill) and third base (Manny Machado). Even first baseman Luis Arraez dabbled at the position coming up through the Minnesota Twins' minor league system.
Now, with their starting shortstop (Xander Bogaerts) on the injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his left foot, the Padres are turning to Jose Iglesias to fill the void. The veteran has started games at second base, third base and left field this season too, but has found gainful employment for parts of 13 major league seasons mostly because he can handle the most demanding position on the infield.
Iglesias hasn't offered much by way of offense this year. He's slashing .223/.294/.270 through Wednesday, his 58 OPS+ negating his glovework to the tune of a -0.8 bWAR.
Might the Padres look for more offense from the position by turning to one of their former shortstops?
Tuesday, Tatis took ground balls before the Padres' game against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. It's been four years since Tatis last played a game at the position. His transition to right field was so seamless, he was the National League Gold Glove Award winner at the position in 2023.
Tuesday against the Reds, Tatis robbed a would-be home run at the right field wall, turning it into a 379-foot flyout for Tyler Stephenson. It was his fourth home run robbery this season.
Will Padres Move Fernando Tatis to Shortstop?
Considering how well he's mastered the right-field corner at Petco Park, and how long it's been since he last played shortstop, it would be at least a minor surprise if the Padres move Tatis at this stage of the season.
Any such move would be temporary. Bogaerts is essentially week-to-week, according to Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune, and is optimistic he'll be back before the end of the regular season.
However, being cleared to hit and being cleared to play shortstop are separate discussions considering the injury Bogaerts is attempting to rehab. Any reduction in his mobility is a factor the Padres must weigh against the capacity for Tatis to re-adapt on short notice — as well as what Iglesias is able to contribute on offense.
As long as Tatis is willing to entertain the discussion, the Padres are wise to give him reps at shortstop to see how he looks. Still just 26 years old, Tatis might not have played his last game at shortstop yet.
