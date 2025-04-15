Padres' Jackson Merill Won't Come Off Injured List When He's Eligible
The San Diego Padres have been off to a dominant start to 2025 with a 14-3 record and have yet to lose at home through 11 games.
They have been without the powers of All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill since April 7 as he was placed on the injured list due to hamstring tightness.
The Friars are 6-1 since the 21-year-old first took time off, but the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee revealed an unfortunate wrinkle in Merrill's injury saga.
"Merrill, who is sidelined with a right hamstring strain, is eligible to come off the injured list on Friday. That isn’t happening," Acee wrote. "He has not even begun to jog. That is expected to commence in the next day or two. Merrill will then need at least a few days to progress to running and then sprinting and then being able to change direction."
Merrill isn't the only center fielder who has been injured recently as his replacement in the middle of the outfield, Brandon Lockridge, was moved to the IL Monday for a left hamstring strain.
San Diego started veteran Tyler Wade in Lockridge's absence on Monday and Jason Heyward is scheduled to start Tuesday, but Merrill is an extremely special player that can elevate an already lethal Padres team.
Manager Mike Shildt knows the kind of value the young outfielder carries, but with no clear reason to rush him back and risk further injury, Merrill will continue his slow return.
“As we progress, it’ll start to ramp up,” Shildt said. “Hopefully sooner than later, but we’re going to take our time.”
In the 10 games Merrill played before his injury, he was batting .378/.415/.676 with a 1.090 OPS. He added three home runs and 10 RBIs and added a stolen base as well.
