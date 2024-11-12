Padres Dominate Silver Slugger Awards as 3 Friars Take Home Honor
The San Diego Padres have already cleaned up nicely in the awards column for their efforts during the 2024 MLB season. Third baseman Manny Machado, outfielder Jurickson Profar, and center fielder Jackson Merrill all took home Silver Slugger awards as the best offensive player in the National League at their respective position.
Machado slashed .275/.325/.472 with 163 hits, 77 runs, 29 home runs, and 105 RBIs during the 2024 season. Machado led the Padres in hits, home runs, and RBIs throughout the season. He is the only one of the Padres' three winners to have won the award multiple times. Machado previously won the award during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, when he slashed .304/.370/.580 with 68 hits, 44 runs, 16 home runs, and 47 RBIs.
Profar takes home his first Silver Slugger award after a career year in 2024. Profar, who didn't sign with the Padres until February on a one-year deal, finished the season slashing .280/.380/.459 with 158 hits, 94 runs, 24 home runs, and 85 RBIs. Profar led the Padres in runs, and also made his first MLB All-Star Game.
Merrill picks up his first career MLB award after a tremendous rookie season in which he slashed .292/.326/.500 with 162 hits, 77 runs, 24 home runs, and 90 RBIs. Merrill already made the MLB All-Star Game as a rookie, and broke the Padres' franchise rookie RBI record. Merrill is also a nominee for the NL Rookie of the Year award, which will be announced Monday, Nov. 18. He won the NL Rookie of the Month in both June and August of the 2024 season.
Merrill and Profar both took home Silver Sluggers after leading a Padres outfield that saw all three of its starters make the MLB All-Star Game, a rare feat. Fernando Tatis Jr. has previously won two Silver Sluggers, but did not win the award this season after missing significant time due to injury.
The only Padre nominated for the Silver Slugger that didn't win was Luis Arráez. Arráez has previously won the Silver Slugger twice in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, finished as the batting champion and made his third MLB All-Star Game.
Another Padre nominated for a major award is manager Mike Shildt. Shildt is up for the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Padres back to the playoffs with a 93-69 record. Shildt previously won the award in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals.